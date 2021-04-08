Watch
Addyston Police officer seeks to bridge gap between community and police one page at a time

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:21 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 23:21:52-04

ADDYSTON, Ohio — An Addyston Police officer is hitting the books, but not how you might think.

The idea started on "Read Across America Day" -- Officer Darnell Pate read a children’s book the department’s Facebook page live, and the village loved it.

Now, he wants to use his new platform to make a difference.

“I think everyone uses this cliché of ‘I want to help people when I get into police work,'” Pate said. "Yeah, I want to help people, but I want to make a difference in the community. I want to bridge the gap between the community and the police department.”

In the past, Pate read ‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie’ by Laura Numeroff.

Storytime takes place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Village of Addyston Police Department’s Facebook page.

