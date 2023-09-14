Hamilton County to receive over $3 million to prevent overdoses

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County will receive over $3 million in funding to help combat overdoses, according to a press release from Senator Sherrod Brown's office.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded nearly $15 million total to the Ohio Department of Health and to Hamilton, Franklin and Cuyahoga counties specifically aimed at reducing overdose deaths.

The funding came from the CDC's Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program, which is designed to help communities respond quickly, effectively and equitably to drug overdose issues through data collection and engagement in communities.

"The addiction crisis touches every community in Ohio and takes too many lives in our state," said Brown in the press release. "This investment will help ensure that Ohio communities have the tools and resources they need to prevent overdoses and save lives."

In total, Hamilton County will receive $3,075,000 from the OD2A program. The Ohio Department of Health will receive $5,256,430 in funding.

In other states, funding from OD2A has gone towards re-imagining data collection and reporting tools, providing overdose education within correctional facilities and helped launch websites that help those struggling with substance abuse find treatment options near them.

In March, Ohio launched a new public system that makes behavioral health data from multiple agencies accessible in one location, providing a county- and state-level picture of long-term trends in opioid use disorder, overdoses and treatment in all 88 Ohio counties.

The dashboards report on 55 opioid-related measures including overdose deaths; high-risk prescribing; overdoses treated in emergency departments; naloxone units distributed by Project DAWN; and individuals receiving and being continuously enrolled in treatment and EMS events involving naloxone administration.

