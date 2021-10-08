CINCINNATI — It's Spooky SZN - If you're looking for some Halloween themed things to do this weekend, here are a few options:
Halloween Booze Crawl
Cincinnati
Saturday, Oct. 9
2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
https://stayhappening.com/e/halloween-booze-crawl-cincinnati-2021-E2IST1RW6AT
The Great Pumpkin fest
West Chester, Ohio
Saturday, Oct. 9
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
https://www.westchesteroh.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6612/19?sortn=EDate&sortd=asc&seldept=1&toggle=allupcoming&folder=119
Haunted Village
Saturday, October 09, 2021
6 pm - 10 pm
Lebanon, Ohio
https://browncountypress.com/calendar?/event/8224794/52497739/visit-with-easter-bunny#!/details/Ha
Annual haunted hayride
Hidden Valley, Indiana
Saturday
5 PM – 10 PM
https://m.facebook.com/events/hidden-valley-indiana/annual-hvl-haunted-hayride/921956788589364/