Great Parks: Paddler flown to UCMC after officials render help on Whitewater River

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person was flown via AirCare to UC Medical Center after officials discovered and rendered help to them as they were paddling in the Whitewater River, according to Great Parks of Hamilton County spokesperson Peter Osborne in a statement.

The incident took place at the Great Parks location on Kilby Road, Osborne added.

Great Parks Rangers, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office first responders and the Whitewater, Harrison and Colerain Fire Departments were all at the scene, according to the statement released by Osborne.

The extent of injuries and the patient's current condition are unknown at this time, per Osborne.

It is unclear at this time what led up to this incident, precisely where this occurred and at what time of the evening, Saturday.

WCPO has reached out to Great Parks for clarification.