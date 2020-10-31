Man struck, killed while attempting to push wrecked car off I-75

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — A Booneville, Kentucky, man was fatally struck by a car Friday night while trying to push his own wrecked vehicle off of Interstate 75.

Investigators identified the victim Saturday as 50-year-old Robert Fugate. According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Fugate crashed his car on I-75 around 11:30.

Two other drivers stopped to help him, and Fugate turned his attention to pushing the crashed vehicle onto the left shoulder.

A third driver struck Fugate, his vehicle and one of the vehicles that had stopped to assist him.

Fugate was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured, according to police.

The driver who struck Fugate had not been charged with a crime by Saturday afternoon. Kentucky State Police will continue to investigate, aided by the Dry Ridge Fire Department, the Williamstown Fire Department and Grant County officials.