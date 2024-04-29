Grammy-winning Billie Eilish announces Cincinnati stop on newest tour

CINCINNATI — Billie Eilish is coming to the Queen City.

The pop star is going on tour for her newest album "Hit Me Hard And Soft," which releases on May 17. The tour by the same name kicks off this fall, with a stop planned for Cincinnati in November.

Eilish will perform at Heritage Bank Center on November 8.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale April 30, with general on-sale starting May 3. The tour starts off in Canada, winding through North America before continuing in Australia beginning in February 2025.

Fans will be able to bring an empty reusable water bottle or make a donation to purchase a refillable bottle that can be used at free water refill stations at each venue along the tour, according to a press release.

In addition, Eilish's tour will feature donations to environmental nonprofit REVERB; venues booked for the tour also must offer plant-based food options at all of her shows, the press release says.

The tour begins on September 29 in Quebec, travels through Canada and into the US throughout October, before stopping in Cincinnati on November 8. The tour will last until July 2025, when Eilish plays her last show of the tour in Dublin on July 26 and 27.