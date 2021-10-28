Goodwill needs workers to stay open

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Like other employers Goodwill is facing the same worker shortages as other businesses.

Parents, who were once at work, are having to stay at home because their children may be in and out of school quarantines. This has left the non-profit with job openings across the board - from truck drivers and kitchen staff to store employees and social service workers. Goodwill told WCPO's Ally Kraemer it had 100 positions open across 18 locations in the Tri-State area in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Photo provided Current Goodwill job openings in Tri-State Oct. 28, 2021



It's also hurt Goodwill's ability in its job services areas, where it concentrates on helping people in need find work.

"Where we used to serve 500 people, we now only work with 300 people so less people are getting work because we don't have the people to train them," Michael Flannery, the public information officer for Ohio Valley Goodwill, said.

Like other employers, Goodwill has turned to job fairs to fill open positions. On Wednesday, it took part in the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority Job Fair. Goodwill also has a list of open positions on its website at https://www.cincinnatigoodwill.org/careers/