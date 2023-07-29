Share Facebook

Saturday marks the 6th annual Payton's Lemonade Stand fundraiser. Drew Tanner

It's the organization's biggest fundraising event of the year. Drew Tanner

At just 6 years old, Payton Obert had the idea to start the lemonade stand when she was at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Ray Pfeffer/WCPO

One little girl's drive to bring joy to others has now turned into more than 70 lemonade stands. Drew Tanner

On Saturday, stands will be popping up across the Tri-State along with locations in Cleveland and even Florida. Drew Tanner



All the proceeds go towards purchasing new toys for patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to the organization's website Drew Tanner

Click here to learn more about how you can support Payton and her vision. Drew Tanner

