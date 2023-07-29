Gallery: Payton's Lemonade Stand holds biggest fundraiser of the year
Cincinnati girl raises money for Cincinnati Children's Hospital
All the proceeds go towards purchasing new toys for patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to the organization's website.
Saturday marks the 6th annual Payton's Lemonade Stand fundraiser. Photo by: Drew Tanner It's the organization's biggest fundraising event of the year.Photo by: Drew Tanner At just 6 years old, Payton Obert had the idea to start the lemonade stand when she was at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Photo by: Ray Pfeffer/WCPO One little girl's drive to bring joy to others has now turned into more than 70 lemonade stands.Photo by: Drew Tanner On Saturday, stands will be popping up across the Tri-State along with locations in Cleveland and even Florida. Photo by: Drew Tanner
All the proceeds go towards purchasing new toys for patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to the organization's website.Photo by: Drew Tanner
