Cincinnati girl raises money for Cincinnati Children's Hospital

All the proceeds go towards purchasing new toys for patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to the organization's website.

Saturday marks the 6th annual Payton's Lemonade Stand fundraiser. Photo by: Drew Tanner IMG_1409.jpg It's the organization's biggest fundraising event of the year.Photo by: Drew Tanner Payton Obert At just 6 years old, Payton Obert had the idea to start the lemonade stand when she was at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Photo by: Ray Pfeffer/WCPO Payton's Lemonade Stand One little girl's drive to bring joy to others has now turned into more than 70 lemonade stands.Photo by: Drew Tanner Payton's Lemonade Stand On Saturday, stands will be popping up across the Tri-State along with locations in Cleveland and even Florida.
Click here to learn more about how you can support Payton and her vision.

Saturday marks the 6th annual Payton's Lemonade Stand fundraiser. Drew Tanner
It's the organization's biggest fundraising event of the year.Drew Tanner
At just 6 years old, Payton Obert had the idea to start the lemonade stand when she was at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Ray Pfeffer/WCPO
One little girl's drive to bring joy to others has now turned into more than 70 lemonade stands.Drew Tanner
On Saturday, stands will be popping up across the Tri-State along with locations in Cleveland and even Florida. Drew Tanner
All the proceeds go towards purchasing new toys for patients at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to the organization's website.Drew Tanner
Click here to learn more about how you can support Payton and her vision.Drew Tanner
