Freestore Foodbank hosts largest distribution of the month

CINCINNATI — There is relief coming Thursday for families who need a little extra help putting food on their table for Thanksgiving.

The Freestore Foodbank is hosting its largest distribution of the month at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn.

Those in need can drive-thru anytime from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Thursday to receive a turkey, mashed potatoes, fresh produce and all of the fixings for their Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers like Melissa Herbst have been helping this holiday season. She was joined by her co-workers from Velosio.

"It is the holiday season and it makes us feel good to give back to the community and be here, hands on working with the guests that come through," she said.

“It's very fulfilling when you give back, you feel great and so I think that's a huge reason we all do it.”

Organizers say it takes hundreds of volunteers to make the Thanksgiving meal distribution possible.

Freestore Foodbank President & CEO Kurt Reiber says they prepared early for the event and ordered enough turkeys to make sure everyone would have one this year.

The Freestore Foodbank has seen its challenges this year, specifically with food costs. What once cost the organization about 800,000 now costs $4 million, Reiber said.

If you’re unable to make it to the distribution today, Reiber suggests looking to a food pantry in your neighborhood. The Freestore Foodbank provides food to 600 pantries in 20 counties.

There is also a drive-thru distribution set for Saturday morning from 9-12 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Florence. The church is located at 1440 Boone Aire Road.

Guests can also shop at the Liberty Street Market location in Over-the-Rhine. The market is open Monday-Friday from 8-4 through November 24.

For more information on resources with the Freestore Foodbank, click here.

