Frank Marzullo joins WCPO 9 as new co-anchor of Good Morning Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Frank Marzullo, a veteran broadcaster and familiar face to Tri-State residents, will join WCPO 9’s Good Morning Tri-State as co-anchor. Viewers can expect to see him every morning starting in October.

Marzullo will anchor alongside Kristen Skovira, meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark and traffic anchor KJ Jacobs. He spent the last 17 years at WXIX as a meteorologist and anchor/host of the station's morning show. Earlier in his career, he worked at WFMJ in Youngstown.

"Frank is well-known, respected and connected in the Cincinnati community," said Jeff Brogan, vice president and general manager of WCPO 9. "His built-in trust fits in well with our Good Morning Tri-State team and will show up in his anchoring and reporting."

Marzullo said he's excited about the opportunity to expand beyond weather reporting.

"Cincinnati is home, and I'm excited to join Kristen, Jennifer, and KJ to help viewers start their day," Marzullo said. "I've told weather stories but look forward to diving deeper into community stories. Whether it's finding solutions or addressing questions and concerns, connecting with our viewers is extremely important to our whole team."

He emphasized the unique role morning television plays in viewers' daily routines.

"Mornings are a wonderful time to come into people's homes and help them get their day started, and I can’t wait to play a part in that," Marzullo said.