Former Reds beat writer John Fay dies at 66

CINCINNATI — Former Reds beat writer John Fay has died, his family announced on social media Thursday.

"Lost a really great man last night ... a great uncle/writer/husband/brother/human," his niece Erin P. Fay wrote on Twitter. "He died of a broken heart literally a figuratively. May he be in eternal peace w/my awesome aunt Laura & all his family, including my dad, who went before him. Love you so much Uncle John."

Lost a really great man last night @johnfayman a great uncle/writer/husband/brother/human. He died of a broken heart literally & figuratively. May he be in eternal peace w/my awesome aunt Laura & all his family, including my dad, who went before him. Love u so much Uncle John💚 — Erin P Fay (@ErinPFay) August 10, 2023

For decades, Fay covered the Cincinnati Reds for the Enquirer. He also spent time at WCPO 9, where he hosted The Fifth Mascot podcast and wrote for the website.

"John Fay was a fixture in the Reds press box for a couple of decades," former WCPO 9 Sports Director John Popovich said on Twitter. "A must read in the next day's Enquirer. Sad to learn of John's passing. Just a good humble man, a talented writer, and just a nice person to be around."

John Fay was a fixture in the Reds press box for a couple of decades. A must read in the next day's Enquirer. Sad to learn of John's passing. Just a good humble man, a talented writer, and just a nice person to be around.@WCPO — John Popovich WCPO (@Popo_WCPOSports) August 11, 2023

Reds CEO Bob Castellini released a statement Friday remembering Fay for his honest and thoughtful reporting on the club.

"It was clear how deeply he cared about the team and its fans," Castellini said. "John made a lasting impact with his coverage of the Reds and the entire organization will miss him dearly."

Today, we remember our beloved friend, John Fay. pic.twitter.com/jsiDiKmOgz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 11, 2023

While he had retired, Fay still posted frequently about the Reds, most recently writing about the "magic" Cincinnati's newest additions — like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Adrew Abbott — added to the team this season.

Fay was 66 years old.