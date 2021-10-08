Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Kentucky lawyer sues Facebook, claiming it suppressed his posts

Eric Deters accuses the social media site of fraud
items.[0].image.alt
WCPO
Eric Deters
Posted at 9:15 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 09:21:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Facebook, accusing it of committing fraud by suppressing his posts containing conservative viewpoints.

Eric Deters is a former lawyer in Ohio and Northern Kentucky and an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump.

He filed his lawsuit after he said he discovered his posts weren’t being properly displayed to the public.

He alleges his posts were targeted even if he paid the social media company to boost them.

Deters retired from practicing law after his license to practice was revoked in Kentucky.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)