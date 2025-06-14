Forest Park PD asks for assistance locating missing woman with dementia

CINCINNATI — Forest Park Police Department is asking for help in locating a critical missing woman.

Loretta Head is a 67-year-old Black woman with dementia. She is approximately 5'5'' tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajama pants with hearts on them and a red and white pajama shirt.

Head left her home on Heatherstone Drive in Forest Park at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.