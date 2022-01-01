Flights to and from Dayton, CVG being canceled; weather mostly to blame

Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country today, and dozens of those have affected travelers at local airports.

As of 3 p.m., FlightAware was showing more than 2,500 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S., and more than 2,600 delays. The James M. Cox International Airport had 10 cancellations, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was showing 25 cancellations today.

Globally there were more than 4,000 flight cancellations, forcing air travelers to find alternative travel means or making plans to stay where they are.

The number of flights canceled today in the U.S. is the highest single-day toll since just before Christmas. That is when airlines announced that staffing shortages were to blame, and that the shortages were caused by COVID-19 infections and quarantines among crews.

However, wintry weather factored into today’s cancellations. There were 800 flights stopped at O’Hare Airport in Chicago and more than 250 at Midway Airport, according to the Associated Press. Other cities with at least 100 cancellations included Denver, Detroit and New York.

Since Christmas Eve, more than 12,000 flights in the U.S. have been canceled.

Today’s data for the Cincinnati/NKY airport showed the majority of canceled flights are for the Allegiant and Frontier airlines. In Dayton, the majority of flights canceled were by Air Wisconsin.