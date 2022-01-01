Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

PHOTOS: First babies born on New Year's Day in the Tri-State

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare
The first baby born at St. Elizabeth in 2022
St. E new year baby.jpg
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 17:57:11-05

Some babies in the Tri-State could not wait any longer and arrived in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2022.

At St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, the hospital's first new born baby arrived at just one minute past midnight. Luna Willet arrived weighing 8 pounds, 6.2 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

The day was made even more special as Luna shares her birthday with dad!

St. E new year baby.jpg
The first baby born at St. Elizabeth in 2022

Mercy Health's hospital celebrated the birth of two New Year babies. At Mercy Health Anderson, a baby boy was born at 12:07 a.m. Calvin David Morris weighed 6 pounds 15.5 ounces and and measured 20.5 inches long. Hospital staff said Calvin is the first baby for dad Zach Morris and mom Aleesha Rayl. Mom says she is feeling fine, hospital staff said.

Mercy Health Anderson NY.jpg
The first baby born at Mercy West Anderson in 2022

At Mercy Health Fairfield, Jenny Winston Smith was born at 6:29 a.m. The baby girl was born to mom Phany Tith and dad Raydon Smith. Jenny weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces at birth. Hospital staff said Jenny has two older siblings.

Merccy Fairfield NYE.jpg
The first baby born at Mercy Health Fairfield in 2022

Mercy West Hospital is still awaiting its first baby of 2022.

At UC Health, Marena Ndeye welcomed a son at 1:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

Marena Ndeye.jpg
Marena Ndeye and her son, born on New Years Day 2022

Later, at 8:15 a.m., parents Taylor and Jonathan welcomed little Lillian Grace into the world at West Chester Hospital.

Lillian .jpg
Lillian Grace, born in the morning hours of New Years Day 2022

The first baby born at a TriHealth facility arrived at 2:57 a.m. Lenslee weighed 6 pounds and 9.8 ounces. She was born at the Bethesda North Hospital. Hospital staff said the family is doing well.

TriHealth new year baby.jpg
Tri-Health welcomes the first baby born at Bethesda North in 2022

The first new year baby at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital was born at 8:08 a.m.

Hospital staff at Good Samaritan said the first baby of the new year there was still on its way.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.