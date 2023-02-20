More than a dozen injured in explosion at metal manufacturing facility near Bedford

Authorities responded to a manufacturing business near Bedford Monday afternoon after a massive explosion caused fires and blew debris over neighboring businesses, streets and cars. Multiple injuries have been reported.

It happened at I Schumann & Co., located in the 22500 block of Alexander Road in Oakwood. The business is a brass and bronze alloy manufacturer.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. Witnesses told News 5 there were two explosions. A small explosion happened first, and a second, stronger one happened around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said there were multiple burn victims taken from inside the plant to a nearby hospital. One person was taken by LifeFlight helicopter and flown to a hospital for treatment. There were at least 14 people injured in the explosion.

Oakwood Fire Department officials said the cause of the explosion is under investigation but called the facility a "relatively safe plant."

"It's a foundry, so you're dealing with molten hot metal—so there's always an inherent danger."

The explosion was so powerful, bricks from the building were thrown across the parking lot. The brick wall of the building was completely blown away. Bricks struck cars and nearby businesses. Debris from the explosion was blown across the street.

One person, who was eating lunch in his car across the street, told News 5 what it was like to be there when the explosion happened.

"I'm finishing my porkchop from Tasty Take-Outs, like I usually do...finished my porkchop, cleaning out the interior, put the bag in...next thing you know—BOOM," the man said. "I looked over and it was just...boom. Ridiculous, I don't know how nothing hit me."

Other people in cars next to the man weren't so lucky. Debris crashed into surrounding vehicles causing damage. Fire officials said no one was injured by the flying debris.

The Broadview Heights Fire Department said it has received reports of a "burning oil" smell in the area. Authorities said they believe that is likely from the site of the explosion and the odor may last a while.

Road Closures

Oak Leaf Road SB is closed from the 271 entrance ramp to Alexander Road.

Alexander Road is closed EB and WB between Northfield and Macedonia.

Oak Leaf Road NB is closed from the City of Macedonia line through Alexander Road.

Police ask that the public stay away from the area.

Roads are expected to be closed for the next few hours.

