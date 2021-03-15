Firefighters collecting donations for Kentucky families affected by flooding

The Independence Professional Firefighters Union is organizing a donation drop-off intended to provide aid to families affected by recent flooding in Kentucky.

The union is coordinating with the Independence Fire District and several other fire departments throughout Northern Kentucky. They're collecting donations of bottled water, canned food, cleaning supplies, box fans, push brooms, squeegees, new blankets and sheet sets.

Fortney said those working to recover from the flooding don't need any additional donations of clothing.

"As one Kentuckian to another, especially over the last year we've had, with all the things that have taken place, the last thing anyone needs is to have their home and property damaged due to flooding," said Lt. Sean Fortney, a paramedic with the Independence Fire District. "So if we can lighten that load just a little bit in any way we can, that's what our objective is."

The fire department said 75% of people living in Breathitt County, Kentucky, southeast of Lexington, are currently homeless from recent flooding. Officials said, on top of that, the local water system has been damaged and polluted.

"They currently have people living in tents and things of that nature," said Fortney.

The Independence Fire District collected donations on Sunday, and will continue to do so on Monday and Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. They plan to deliver the donations on Wednesday.

Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at the Independence Fire District headquarters, the Walton Fire Protection District headquarters or the Florence Church of Christ.