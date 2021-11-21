Fire destroys abandoned building in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A fire ripped through an abandoned building early Sunday morning in Walnut Hills.

Cincinnati firefighters responded to the blaze on May Street just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw heavy fire showing in the first and second floors. Firefighters said fire crews then decided to fight the fire defensively. Crews used ladder pipes and exterior fire lines to battle the blaze.

According to firefighters, access to the building was limited to only the front and that was difficult because of numerous electric transmission lines.

Firefighters said the bulk of the fire was contained within 45 minutes, but because of sturdy construction and access issues, the fire was permitted to burn through the roof as a last resort. They did this to gain access.

The estimated damages are believed to be at $163,023.

No firefighters were injured and no one was inside the building.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots and wait on contractors to demolish the building.

Fire investigators also remained on scene to investigate.