Fire damages home early Saturday morning in Oakley

CINCINNATI — At least two people were left without a home in Oakley Saturday following an early morning fire.

Cincinnati firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of Edwards Road around 4:45 a.m.

At least 27 firefighters from Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the blaze.

A new release said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the attic and roof of the single-family home.

While the fire was quickly extinguished, the release said extensive overhaul was required to extinguish any remaining fire.

Firefighters believe the cause of the blaze was electrical.

The fire department said no one was in injured in the fire.

The release estimates damage to the home to be approximately $50,000.

