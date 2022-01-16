Findlay Market's Chili Fest returns

CINCINNATI — Sunday marked the return of Findlay Market’s Chili Fest. The annual event gave shoppers a chance to sample various takes on the Cincinnati staple.

Debbie Gannaway, owner of Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen, prepared vegan and chicken chili samples.

“The chicken chili has white beans, corn, a little bit of rice,” she said.

Alex Nager, owner of Harmony Plant Fare, prepared a Cincy Style Chili Grilled Cheese, made with ingredients including a Cincinnati chili hummus and a vegan cheddar cheese.

“You're getting everything in a Coney inside a really great grilled cheese,” he said.

Nager said events like these help attract new customers to the market.

“When we have events like this, where we can sample our food to, you know, people who might not have given us a chance before, might not have realized that we were even down here, just brings a lot more chance for exposure,” he said.

Findlay Market will host a similar sampling event for Valentine’s Day on February 13. Instead of chili, vendors will prepare sweet and savory treats while shoppers enjoy champagne.