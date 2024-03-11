Ohio lawmakers propose funding for K9 officers' retirement after recreational marijuana legalization

CINCINNATI — Lawmakers are warning that hundreds of Ohio police K9 officers might need to be retired after voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Dozens of lawmakers are sponsoring a state bill that would provide funding for the replacement of these K9 officers. According to the bill, departments could apply for grants up to $20,000 per K9 that is replaced.

A sponsor of the bill said the money would be redirected from tax dollars collected from recreational marijuana sales.

“Realistically, you can't un-train a dog on an odor,” said Ripley Police Chief Corey Herren, a current K9 handler and evaluator of K9 officers for the state of Ohio.

Herren compared the situation to a human trying to unlearn the ABCs.

Acquiring a K9 dog can cost a department thousands of dollars. Training can cost thousands more on top of it.

“These dogs do jobs that humans can't do,” said Jenn Parks, COO of Spike’s K9 Fund. “Their noses are an incredible thing to be able to track missing humans. Also, narcotics.”

The training school hosted by Spikes K9 Fund can cost anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, which covers about 15 to 20 students. The organization alleviates that cost from the department and the handler so it’s free for them to complete it.

Former K9 handler Jay Manning who recently retired from North College Hill Police estimates getting and training a K9 could cost around $20,000.

Even if the bill becomes law, Manning said it wouldn’t fill the gap left by the retired dogs overnight.

“Each (training) class has somewhere around 10 dogs in it,” he said. “You're talking 40 classes that they have to do throughout the state of Ohio to just to catch up.”

Then, there’s the question of where retired dogs will go.

Some may retire, like Manning’s former partner Onil.

However, Manning and Herring said retirement won’t be realistic for all K9 officers.

“Some of their handlers aren't going be able to handle a dog that's not working anymore,” Herring said.

“They're just all over the place, full energy and they all want to work,” Manning said.

Herring said some may have to be re-homed, while others might be transferred to other states to go back to work.

There are also cost concerns for K9 officers after retirement. While some handlers take home their K9 companions to keep as pets, many departments stop funding their care after retirement.

Medical care for retired K9 officers can be costly.

“We've seen everything from small things that need to be done all the way up to tens of thousands of dollars for life-saving treatments,” Parks said.

Spike’s K9 Fund helps many handlers cover these costs. The organization relies on donations and Parks said the need is high.

“The need is great because honestly, a lot of departments don't take on the cost of these retired K9s that have served them,” she said.

The organization is always in need of support from donors. You can donate to the organization here.