Northside Community Council hosts trick-or-treat event at local park as pedestrian-safe Halloween option

CINCINNATI — Many kids celebrate Halloween by going door-to-door, trick-or-treating in their neighborhood, but in Northside, the community council wanted to give people another option.

For the second year in a row, the neighborhood hosted Haunted Jergens Park, a trick-or-treating event that the council said was created with a focus on pedestrian safety.

Hamilton Avenue runs right through Northside and some residents say it can be dangerous for pedestrians.

"People treat it like a highway sometimes you know on their commute so there have been quite a few instances of pedestrians being struck and hurt and even killed," Emalene Benson, a director with the Northside Community Council said.

Cincy Insights data shows so far this year there have been four pedestrian-involved crashes in Northside. One was deadly.

"Us as a neighborhood, we're very passionate about keeping our neighbors safe," Benson said.

The community council said Haunted Jergens Park is part of that.

"This is a great way for families to come and trick or treat in a safe, enclosed area," Benson said.

They scheduled crossing guards to be at different intersections around the park to help trick-or-treaters get to the event safely. Volunteers also set up balloon spiders, pumpkins and other Halloween decorations and set up with more than 2,000 pieces of candy.

And the goal wasn't just pedestrian safety.

"It is also a very inclusive way to trick or treat for kids who may not be able to climb stairs or walk long distances," Benson said.

Parts of the park are also paved, making it more accessible for people with different levels of mobility, Benson said.