NKU, Girl Scouts partner for event aimed at tackling health care worker shortage

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY — As part of an effort to get more people interested in the medical field amid a nationwide shortage, Northern Kentucky University on Monday hosted a Doctor for a Day event, introducing local Girl Scouts to different science majors.

The girls went through sessions on neuroscience, exercise science and pre-med. They participated in several experiments, including analyzing brain waves with EEG machines, making substances change colors by adding another and testing how worms reacted to different colors of light.

Abby Natale, a high school senior, walked in knowing she'd be back on campus in the fall.

“I’m majoring in exercise science, so physical therapy, athletic training," she said.

For her, all of the experiments helped excite her about her future in health care, but event organizers said there's a bigger goal. When comparing federal data on which states have the biggest health care worker shortage, Kentucky ranks 11th and Ohio ranks 18th.

"I gave the example to the kids, I said, 'Hey, is it really easy to get into the doctor’s office? Or when you see nurses do they look like they’re just chilling out? Well, no it’s because we have a real need for health care professionals," said NKU pre-med advisor Michael Guy.

It wasn't all stethoscopes and EKGs. Girl Scouts also went classroom to classroom learning about different aspects of science and how they relate to health care.

"We want our nurses and our doctors to understand the full scope of the health care system," said Carolyn Noe, director of NKU's Insitute for Health Innovation.

Organizers said in addition to addressing the ongoing shortage, this event is also an effort to get more women and girls interested in STEM-related careers.