'Kids can do anything': Third-grade students help Indian Hill find solutions to village issues

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Village of Indian Hill is finding solutions to real problems affecting the community — and it’s using third-grade students to help.

“Kids can do anything with a little bit of help,” said Natalie Yeary, a student at Indian Hill Elementary.

Third-graders worked hand-in-hand with village employees to craft solutions to village issues. The project was part of a longstanding partnership between the district and local government but was expanded significantly this year.

Students explored real issues like improving traffic flow, building better and more accessible parks and playgrounds and improving engagement.

“They found the price, the cost,” said Lee Jimenez, who teaches third grade at Indian Hill Elementary School. “They found out the time that it would take.”

“I learned how to be a better citizen in my community, and I got to learn the different jobs in a local government,” said student Holland Farrell.

Village officials said students proposed several different methods to ensure village families had an effective fire escape plan for their homes.

“The fire chief was very impressed with the fire escape plans and encourages the students to implement them,” wrote City Manager Dina Minneci in an email.

Minneci said the students proposed several improvements to village parks including adding a football field, trampoline and splash pads.

“Staff continues to research some of the park ideas to see if they are viable,” she wrote.

Teachers hope this year’s program can serve as an example for projects going forward.

“It was the third grade teachers who had the dedication and initiative to take the students to the next level and expand upon the annual presentation by turning it into a hands-on learning experience for the students,” Minneci wrote.

Students hope it shows people that kids can be effective at solving real issues.

“Kids can do basically whatever adults can do as long as they put their mind to it,” said student Henry Wogen.

“We can share ideas and be involved with the community,” said Efe Atmaca.

