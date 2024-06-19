Join us in our Search for Solutions on teen violence downtown

As a source for news in Cincinnati, we feel to truly report on what is happening, we must understand what is going on in neighborhoods across the region.

Our staff lives in many of the same communities you live in – our children go to schools where your children go, eat at the same favorite restaurants and we cheer on our beloved pro teams together. In short – we have a personal stake in the success of our region and a desire to help bring people together to improve the quality of life.

WCPO 9 has a long history of journalism that takes on tough topics and gets to the bottom of what’s happening. It is in the DNA of this station. We have a commitment to listening and serving our audience.

We have decided to take it a step further by introducing what we are calling, ‘WCPO 9 Search for Solutions’. The goal of this initiative is to take members of our team to various parts of the Tri-State to understand challenges that a community may be having and highlight solutions that can make a difference.

We will connect all the stakeholders – neighbors, business owners, community groups and government representatives to have a discussion and will follow it up with extensive reporting on what is being done to help solve the problem.

‘WCPO 9 Search for Solutions’ is not just a gimmick – it is a commitment to roll up our sleeves, get into neighborhoods and help. We live in a time where there are lines drawn in the sand about policies and issues. We have no agenda. Through this project and our reporting, we want to help connect resources, spotlight solutions and the positive steps people are taking in their communities.

We do not have all the solutions and it is safe to say individuals or groups don’t either, but we are confident that collectively we can come together to make a difference.

WCPO 9 Search for Solutions: Downtown Youth Crime

We are holding our first WCPO 9 Search for Solutions discussion with stakeholders in the Downtown Cincinnati community.

There have been concerns with youth violence in-and-around the core of the city. Our WCPO 9 Good Morning Tri-State team will facilitate a conversation with Downtown residents, business operators and city officials. The goal is to highlight what is working and creating positive change.

If you live, work, or own a business Downtown and want to be part of the discussion, please join us on Wednesday, June 26th at 10a at the Lloyd Library and Museum – 917 Plum Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Confirmed guests that will be in attendance to discuss solutions include:



Cincinnati Mayor- Aftab Pureval

Cincinnati Vice Mayor- Jan- Michele Lemon Kearney

Cincinnati Council Member- Scotty Johnson

Derrick Rogers-Manager Community Partnering Center, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Angela Chang -Public Defenders Officer

Jackie Bryson -President of the Downtown Residents Council

Ozie Davis III -Ozie Davis and Associates / Queen City Youth Development Program

MoPoetry Phillips - Arts Equity Collective

Amy Tuttle - Executive Director Word Play

Gene Ferrara - President of Crimestoppers

Community Affairs Board of WCPO 9

Andria Carter - Urban League

Tom McKee - UC /WCPO 9 Retired

Shawndale Thomas- Shawndale Thomas Photography

Missy Spears- Executive Director Queer Kentucky

If you are unable to attend and want to submit a question or have a solution, please fill out this form:

Jeff Brogan is the General Manager of WCPO 9.

