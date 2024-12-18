Watch Now
'I was on my breaking point' | She lost her job after Frisch's closed down, then had to evacuate her home.

The county is starting a homeless coalition to try and offset some of the impact of the shelter's closure.
CLERMONT COUNTY HOMELESSNESS
GOSHEN, Ohio — Clermont County is looking for solutions to help the growing needs of those experiencing homelessness. Its only homeless shelter closed after the pandemic and the county has struggled with a lack of affordable housing.

Sarah Harwood described her recent journey to homelessness.

"Believe me, I was on my breaking point," Harwood said.

Harwood suddenly had to evacuate her home after an electrician told her there was an electrical hazard. With nowhere to go, she said it felt like a domino effect.

"Two weeks out before I lost my place, I lost my job at Frisch's because they closed down," Harwood said.

She then reached out to the Clermont County Community Services Officefor help.

"I didn't have the funds to pay for a hotel room for 10 days," Harwood said.

Clermont County rented her and her family a room at a local Days Inn.

"We’re housing approximately 30 to 35 people a month but really the need is 100…150 daily," Clermont County Community Services Executive Director Bellie Kuntz said.

Kuntz said during the pandemic the county's only homeless shelter couldn't social distance, so they shut it down and the doors haven't been opened again.

"We couldn't hire enough people to get back into the shelter model. Our funding just doesn't allow for it," Kuntz said.

Right now, she said their emergency shelter program is maxed out.

"We just don't have the resources for the need that's out there," Kuntz said.

Clermont County said they see people living in tents or even their cars.

Kuntz and other local officials are now working to find a solution.

"I have started a homeless coalition," Kuntz shared. "I think we’ll be successful but it'll probably be a couple years down the road."

Kuntz said the coalition is in the early stages but they're striving to get as many people as possible back on their feet just like Harwood.

Fore more information about homeless assistance in Clermont County, click here.

