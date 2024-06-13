Watch Now
Free program provides solution to rising utility bills as summerlike heat hits Tri-State

Rob Pieper
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 13, 2024

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It may not officially be summer, but the summerlike temperatures are hitting the Tri-State.

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program aims to address the burden of rising utility bills on low-income homeowners.

It's a program offered nationwide, but different organizations administer it depending on where you live. In Butler and Warren counties, it's the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP).

“We run this program to reduce the energy burden on that segment of the population that is least likely to be able to afford high energy costs," said Barry Strahorn, housing services director.

Those at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for the program. For a one-person household, that's someone with an income of $30,120 or less a year.

Technicians will come out and spend two to three days doing an assessment and weatherizing the home, which can include anything from repairing or replacing the furnace or hot water heater to adding insulation to the attic and exterior walls and sealing parts of the basement, windows and doors.

"A lot of times the reduction in this or this energy savings may be the difference between that homeowner paying for medication or being warm and comfortable in their house. Typically you should see about a 30% reduction in their utility bill," Strahorn said.

You can find more information about the program and which organization administers the program in your county here.

For those in Northern Kentucky, you can find more information here.

For those who don't qualify for the program, there are some money-saving DIY projects anyone can do.

“Look around and see if they see any daylight,” said Eddie Cooper, assistant housing service director of MVCAP. "You can kind of see that and pinpoint that and it don’t hurt to go to probably go buy some foam and cover up them holes."

Duke Energy also offers tips here, and a home energy house call program.

