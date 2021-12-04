Watch
Fatal crash closes South I-75 in Carthage

Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 06:16:20-05

CINCINNATI — A fatal two-vehicle crash currently has closed a section of South I-75 in Carthage. If traveling in the area, prepare to take a detour.

A captain with Cincinnati PD's Traffic Unit said the crash happened Saturday morning on South I-75 near the 8.5 mile marker. The captain said a car traveling south slammed into the rear of a semi-truck parked on the right shoulder.

Police said the driver of the car died from their injuries at the scene, the semi-truck driver was not injured.

All South I-175 traffic is being diverted to Paddock Road. The northbound lanes are not affected by the crash.

Police expect the diversion to last for several hours.

