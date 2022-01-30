Watch
Fairfield Township police search for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

Fairfield Township Police Department
Police describe the robbery suspect as a black man, thin to medium build and around six-feet-tall.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 30, 2022
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairfield Township police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station overnight.

According to a press release, officers responded to the robbery around 1:35 a.m. at the Speedway gas station on 3450 Tylersville Road.

Investigators said a man came into the store and headed straight to the clerk at the counter. The man then brandished a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, police said the man then ran out the front door and around the rear of the store. The suspect then ran through a field and toward the parking lot behind Speedway.

Police describe the suspect as a man of thin to medium build standing around six-feet-tall.

