EPA detects 'no contaminants of concern' in recent Richmond fire testing

RICHMOND — Debris continues to smolder after the massive warehouse fire in Richmond that caused over 1500 residents to evacuate, but in the latest update, EPA says it did not detect any 'contaminants of concern' in the air.

This news comes days after the evacuation order was lifted.

PREVIOUS | Richmond evacuation orders lifted 5 days after industrial fire (wrtv.com)

The EPA says they have reduced the number of air monitors and air sampling equipment in the community but will continue 24-hour air monitoring.

On their website, the EPA posted maps of air monitoring locations as well as a summary of results. The EPA says they will post final, validated air sample results when available.

In addition to air monitoring, the EPA also collected debris from the fire to test for contaminants.

Testing confirmed that some of the debris contained asbestos. The EPA is offering to safely remove debris from residents yards.

To have The EPA come to your home to pick up debris, fill out the access agreement in the documents section and email Rachel at linduska.rachel@epa.gov.

