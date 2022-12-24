Emergency vote enacts six-month moratorium on short-term rentals in Covington

The Covington Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances on Tuesday night establishing a six-month moratorium on the licensing of short-term rental properties in the city.

The votes were passed on an emergency basis, meaning the ordinances take effect immediately and don't require a second vote.

According to a press release issued by the City of Covington, this moratorium will give the city time to study and rewrite regulations designed to protect neighbors and neighborhoods from the negative impacts of the uses, commonly known as Airbnbs or "vacation rentals," as well as figure out ways to bring operators into compliance.

Covington's current Neighborhood Development Code requires short-term rentals to be individually approved as a "conditional use," a process that by state law requires a public hearing before the city's Board of Architectural Review.

In 2020 Covington began requiring a rental license and zoning approval for such properties. According to data provided by the city, in 2022 there were only 37 rental operators operating legally, with another 3 pending, in the city. Use of software last week detected 277 different properties being advertised as short-term rentals in the city.

"There's been a significant increase in short-term rentals, and it's really affecting the availability of affordable housing," City Solicitor David Davidson said. "We're trying to figure out how many."

"As a result, there are many two-to four family buildings that sit empty except on weekends," Davidson informed the Commission. "It's a bigger problem here than elsewhere in northern Kentucky because of the entertainment options and proximity to Cincinnati.:

The city has cited numerous complaints from residents involving temporary tenants: large groups driving multiple cars has led to increased traffic and parking issues in residential neighborhoods, life and safety issues stemming from non-compliance with building codes, as well as trash and noise at all hours.

On Tuesday the Board of Commissioners adopted an order requiring a public hearing and/or other public input opportunities in the months ahead.

“We want to make sure the public gets a chance to weigh in – both people who own these units and those who live near them and have concerns,” Commissioner Ron Washington said.

City officials state they will spend the time of the moratorium reviewing the existing regulations with an eye toward changes and increased compliance.