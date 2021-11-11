Duke Energy reporting 2,000 without power

Duke Energy is reporting 2,000 people are without power east of Cincinnati.

According to Duke's outage map, over 1,700 people are without power south of Turpin Hills and north of Sherwood as of 10 am. Another 759 have reported outages in the Forestville area. Duke's website is reporting the outage is because of an object coming into contact with powerlines.

Power is expected to be restored at 12:45 p.m. for the outage near Forestville, and 12 p.m. for the outage between Sherwood and Turpin Hills

Image by Duke Energy Duke Energy power outage map Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021



