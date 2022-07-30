Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A driver was killed after flipping over a bridge in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on I-471 south at the 5.3 mile marker.

According to Cincinnati police, the driver of a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz hit a light pole on the 5th Street ramp to I-471 south and then flipped over the bridge. The car landed in the grass below.

The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Cincinnati police have not released the driver's name as officers are notifying family.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, Cincinnati police said. Cincinnati police are still investigating if impairment played a role.

According to Cincinnati police, the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

If anyone has information on the crash, they are urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.