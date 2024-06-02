Watch Now
Dozens hurt, 1 killed in overnight Akron shooting

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight that left 26 people hurt and 1 person dead.
Posted at 3:29 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 08:24:46-04

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight that left 26 people hurt and one 27-year-old man dead.

According to authorities, it happened just after midnight near Kelly and 8th avenues.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about numerous people being shot in the area, police said. Soon after, shooting victims started arriving at nearby hospitals.

Officers located dozens of bullet casings at the scene, as well as one gun, but no suspects were located.

Photos captured by News 5 Photographer Mike Vielhaber show police with 38 evidence markers on the ground.

According to police, there was a street party happening in the area prior to the shooting.

A witness at the scene told News 5 there were hundreds of people at the party enjoying themselves before shots were fired.

"Everyone was wearing white T-shirts; there were women on top of vehicles dancing. It looked like a scene from a spring break movie. It looked like everyone was having a good time. On our way back it was a completely different scene," the witness said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text your TIPSCO and a tip to 274637 or leave a tip online at the department's website by CLICKING HERE.

