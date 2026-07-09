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Dispatch: Fire breaks out at Butler County Sheriff training facility, cause under investigation

Woodsdale Fire
WCPO
Woodsdale Fire
Posted

WOODSDALE, Ohio — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at the Butler County Sheriff Joint Firearms and Tactical Training Facility Wednesday night, according to Butler County dispatch.

Dispatch told WCPO 9 that crews responded to reports of a fire at the 2000 block of Woodsdale Road at around 9:49 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed that at least two structures on scene were on fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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