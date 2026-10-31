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Delhi Township fire crews snuff out wildfire

On Friday night, crews with the Delhi Township Fire Department battled a brush/mulch/field fire on Palisades Drive. (Video courtesy of Delhi Township Fire Department)
Delhi Township fire crews knock out wildfire
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DELHI TOWNSHIP — On Friday night, crews with the Delhi Township Fire Department battled a brush/mulch/field fire on Palisades Drive. Firefighters worked for approximately four hours to bring the fire under control and fully extinguish it.

The Delhi Township Fire Department says that, with how dry conditions have been lately, fires can spread quickly, especially through dry grass, brush, and mulch. They urge all to please use caution with anything that could spark a fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

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