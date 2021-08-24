‘Day to Dream’ event to help 50 local kids get a better night’s sleep

CINCINNATI - Every night across Greater Cincinnati, many children sleep on the floor, on couches, or with other family members simply because they do not have a bed of their own. On Saturday, Aug. 28, St. Vincent de Paul, Morris Furniture Company, and WCPO are partnering for the fifth annual “Day to Dream” event to help ensure 50 of these children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep.

During “Day to Dream,” volunteers will hand deliver new, twin-sized bed frames and mattresses donated by Morris Furniture Company to all 50 children.

In addition to the bed sets, the kids will also receive new sheets, blankets and pillows provided by Standard Textile, a backpack from Park National Bank, Cincinnati Reds gear, and a gift card for a meal at Chick-fil-A.

“During our home visits with families, we see children in all sorts of sleeping arrangements: tucked in with siblings, on air mattresses, or even making beds out of pallets on the floor,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati. “Thanks to the generosity of Morris Furniture Company, we aim to help these kids get a better night’s sleep in a bed of their own.”

All of the children receiving a bed through “Day to Dream” have been pre-selected based on need, through applications received by St. Vincent de Paul.

For some, this will be the first time they will be sleeping in their own bed. For others, circumstances like a recent fire, a sudden move, or a change in custody have left their families turning to temporary solutions to make ends meet.

“We all know how important sleep is to our overall health and well-being. For children experiencing crises, sleep can be an even more critical tool to coping with stress,” said Dunn.

St. Vincent de Paul provides beds to families in need throughout the year, as resources allow.

Following the “Day to Dream” event, St. Vincent de Paul and WCPO will host a telethon to raise funds for more beds that will be distributed to neighbors in need.

From 4pm – 7:30pm on Tuesday, August 31, you can call 513-421-HOPE (4673) to make a donation, or visit DaytoDream.org.