CVG officials expect Sunday to be busiest travel day during Thanksgiving holiday

HEBRON, Ky. — Millions of Americans are traveling home this weekend after the Thanksgiving holiday. CVG Airport officials expected Sunday to be the busiest travel day for the airport throughout the holiday travel period.

“I guess everybody’s going home the same day this time, so it makes sense, but sometimes don’t have the patience to wait through all this,” said Charles King, who was stuck in a long line to check in for his flight before sunrise.

The airport saw big crowds early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. By 8 a.m., most had cleared out of departures.

“It’s been smooth and very easy,” said Mark Schaffner, who was checking in around that time.

Arrivals are expected to busiest in the afternoon starting at 3 p.m. through 11 p.m..

“11 p.m. is our busiest hour for arrivals,” said CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner.

She offered advice for residents picking up loved ones.

“You might want to come out early, figure out your meeting spot. You know, we always encourage people to only pull up to the ramp when their traveler’s actually arrived, so they're not sitting there and waiting, causing you know, lines,” she said.