CVG expects more travelers in coming months

HEBRON, Ky. — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is expecting the number of travelers over the next few months to rise almost to pre-pandemic numbers.

According to officials with CVG, April had about 60% of travelers from April 2019. However, in June they expect that number to get close to what was seen in June 2019 as more people are vaccinated and comfortable traveling again.

"The volumes aren’t where they were in 2019, but we are picking up," CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said. "We’re really looking at June right now. We’re expecting to be 70-80% of what we saw in 2019 and that might continue to increase as we add new service.”

The new service includes two new airlines flying out of CVG.

Sun Country Airlines just started service out of CVG this past Sunday, and starting Thursday night Alaska Airlines will fly it's first flight out of CVG to Seattle.

There are also new flights coming to CVG in the coming months.

Southwest Airlines and Allegiant are adding a total of three new routes from CVG to Florida in June. United Airlines is also adding four new routes, most of which are to the southeast, by the end of May. Then in the fall, American Airlines is adding a flight to Boston.