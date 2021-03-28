Crews to spend weekend searching for boys despite Ohio River currents

North Star International, a search and rescue group, resumed searching for two boys in two separate cases, believed to have been dumped into the Ohio River.

Prosecutors believe 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore was thrown into the river in December by Desean Brown, who also stands charged with killing the toddler’s mother, 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore.

Six-year-old James Hutchinson’s body was discarded in the river in February by his mother, who confessed to Middletown Police that he had died after hanging on to her car while she attempted to abandon him and his two siblings at Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County.

On March 17, Butler County prosecutor Mike Gmoser said sonar pinged something at the bottom of the Ohio River he believed was likely a body. Dive teams spent much of that day attempting to determine what the sonar picked up and whether it could be retrieved. On Saturday, North Star International said the ping turned out to be river junk and debris, not a body.

North Star International said it plans to have small teams out both Saturday and Sunday, but conditions on the Ohio River continue to challenge search crews, who have been battling low visibility and swift currents. The group said the river is currently running to quickly to have divers in the water.

North Star has been helping volunteers search the river for Lattimore since December. They’ve covered close to 200 miles without success during the emotionally draining effort, incident commander Jeff Shari said earlier in March.

Tracy Campbell, a spokesperson for North Star International Search and Recovery, said on March 2 that the organization is determined to find the remains of both boys.