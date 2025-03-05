CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for help identifying two men whose bodies were discovered in the past few days.

The coroner's office held a press conference Wednesday morning.

Watch more from the press conference below:

Coroner's office needs help identifying bodies of 2 men found recently

According to County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco, a man's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 4 near the Sacred Heart Recreational Area soccer fields near Mt. Storm Park in Clifton.

Sammarco said foul play is not suspected in the man's death, but his fingerprints are not in any system and facial recognition software was unsuccessful in identifying him.

The man was white, around 6 feet tall and weighed around 230 pounds, Sammarco said. He had brown hair, brown eyes, a full beard and longer hair. He did not have any tattoos or identifying scars, and Sammarco estimated he was around 30 years old. When he was discovered, he was wearing black-framed glasses, black pants, a black jacket and he had a black backpack, though there was nothing identifying or unique on any of his clothing.

"This person had not been dead for awhile, he was found pretty quickly after his death," said Sammarco. "It's just there's nothing in the system."

The second body was that of a man found on Saturday, March 1 over 10 miles away, in Delhi Township.

WCPO

The man was discovered near the Delhi Township and Cincinnati line, so officials are not sure whether he came from Delhi or the Cincinnati area, Sammarco said.

The remains were skeletal when they were discovered.

He was found in the 6800 block of Hillside Avenue, far from the roadway in a heavily wooded area.

WCPO

Sammarco said officials do not suspect foul play in that man's death either.

"Judging by the area where he was found and the steepness of the hillside and the likelihood of his size, we don't think he was put there," said Sammarco. "We don't think he was placed there, we do think that he probably took himself there and then died. So we're not suspecting foul play."

An anthropologist was called to the area to help identify the man; Sammarco said the anthropologist has given her office preliminary, verbal information but a formal report won't be issued for weeks.

So far, Sammarco said her office knows the body is that of a middle-aged Black man who was about 6 feet tall. He was wearing XL-sized shirts, a Port Authority-style fleece jacket, Levi jeans sized 38 waist, 32 length and size 13 Airwalk shoes.

WCPO

Sammarco estimated the man died sometime last fall and has been there since. She said no one fitting his description has officially been reported missing in that area.

Anyone with any information on who either of the men discovered may be can contact the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 513.946.8700.