Coroner identifies Jane Doe found by UC students in CUF

CINCINNATI — On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office held a press conference in the hopes of identifying three Jane Does from the past three years; on Tuesday, one of those women had already been identified.

A woman with distinctive tattoos, found Nov. 2 in the CUF by University of Cincinnati students, has been identified as 45-year-old Carrie Graf. The cause of her death is still pending.

Graf was found in the 2700 block of Enslin St.

While foul play is not suspected in any of the cases, Sammarco said families of the three women deserve to know who they are.

"This person didn't exist in a vacuum, right? This person had a mother and a father and maybe some siblings, maybe some extended family, maybe some children and all of these women, we would love to be able to identify who they are, be able to contact their families and let them know the status of their loved one," Sammarco said during Monday's press conference.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Coroner's Office at 513-946-8700 or Ohio BCI's Criminal Intelligence Unit at 740-845-2406.