Community holds fundraiser for Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI — Community members and friends of Nylo Lattimore's family gathered to hold a fundraiser for the three-year-old, whose body still has not been recovered from the Ohio River.

The group hopes the fundraiser can help Nylo's family cover the costs of his celebration of life and funeral. Over the course of the event, the fundraiser also focused on celebrating the life of Nylo and remembering the impact he had on those around him.

"We want to talk about him, I want to hear stories about him," said Faith Burton, who organized the event on Saturday. "And just make it a day about him. We have cake...We're going to have cake for his birthday. You know, we have gift bags for the kids, so we just want it to be a great day remembering Nylo and listening all about Nylo's stories."

Organizers said they hope their fundraising efforts can raise enough money to pay for Nylo's funeral, headstone and other related costs.

Nylo has been missing since December, when his mother, Nyteshia, was discovered dead near the Purple People Bridge on E. Pete Rose Way, having been stabbed to death with "an unknown edged weapon," according to Hamilton County court documents. Police arrested 20-year-old Desean Brown before the end of the night and charged him with murder in connection to her death.

In February, after nearly three months of searching, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he believed Brown had put Nylo into the Ohio River in December, while the boy was still alive.