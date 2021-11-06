College GameDay Experience: Fans bring signs to show support for UC Bearcats

CINCINNATI — As ESPN's College GameDay kicks off, fans brought their best signs to show support for UC Bearcats.

It is all part of the GameDay experience.

Here are some of the best signs our team has seen so far:

Signs this morning ahead of @CollegeGameDay at UC’s Homecoming! So much energy for the Bearcats this morning 🐻 @WCPO pic.twitter.com/QOYdtYvj1f — Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) November 6, 2021

It’s a nice sign, but according to the committee there are 5 better signs here. pic.twitter.com/ZKb52nR5jv — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 6, 2021

And so the fun begins! @CalebNoeTV and I are right here with the line of students waiting to get into @CollegeGameDay @wcpo #cincywx pic.twitter.com/R8H06fTexZ — Jennifer Ketchmark (@KetchmarkWCPO) November 6, 2021

College GameDay kicked off in Clifton live from The Commons at 9 a.m. ESPN opened The Pit area for fans at 6:30 a.m. This is the first time the show's ever been in Cincinnati and UC fans brought a lot of energy Saturday morning.

Fans with the best signs will win two tickets to the game. Following GameDay, UC's homecoming parade will immediately follow.

The Bearcats' catwalk starts in Campus Green around 1 p.m. and the undefeated team will face Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium.