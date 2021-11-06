Watch
College GameDay Experience: Fans bring signs to show support for UC Bearcats

Madeline Ottilie
Fans brought their best signs to College GameDay Saturday morning.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 09:03:24-04

CINCINNATI — As ESPN's College GameDay kicks off, fans brought their best signs to show support for UC Bearcats.

It is all part of the GameDay experience.

Here are some of the best signs our team has seen so far:

College GameDay kicked off in Clifton live from The Commons at 9 a.m. ESPN opened The Pit area for fans at 6:30 a.m. This is the first time the show's ever been in Cincinnati and UC fans brought a lot of energy Saturday morning.

Fans with the best signs will win two tickets to the game. Following GameDay, UC's homecoming parade will immediately follow.

The Bearcats' catwalk starts in Campus Green around 1 p.m. and the undefeated team will face Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium.

