Two seriously hurt after Clermont County crash involving several motorcycles

Molly Miossi
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 18:09:02-04

WILLIAMSBURG TWP., Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County involving four motorcycles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials said around 10:56 a.m. Sunday, four motorcycles were traveling east on State Route 32 near Dela-Palma Road when the crash happened.

Two motorcycle drivers slowed for a changing traffic light, officials said, and a third driver was unable to stop, resulting in a chain-reaction collision between the four motorcycles.

Two men were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by UC Air care with serious injuries. The other two drivers have non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

