Police: 73-year-old motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle has died from injuries she sustained in a crash Wednesday evening, according to Union Township police.

Police said the crash happened around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday evening at the intersection of Old State Route 74 and Eastgate Boulevard.

A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, though police did not provide any details about how it happened or which driver was at fault.

Police said the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to a local hospital for treatment; the passenger, identified by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office as 73-year-old Karen Feck, died from her injuries Thursday, the coroner's office reported.

Union Township police said so far the investigation does not indicate any drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

