OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Union Township

Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 20, 2024
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 68 near Antram Road in Union Township.

OSP said a 24-year-old from Xenia driving northbound on Route 68 was attempting to pass a vehicle when they struck head-on a vehicle driving southbound, which was operated by a 49-year-old from Blanchester.

Both the 24-year-old and 49-year-old were seriously injured in the crash, OSP said. They were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but their current conditions are unknown.

OSP said the crash remains under investigation. OSP was also assisted by the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department and Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

