New fire chief appointed in Union Township: 'We're going to recruit harder than we ever have before'

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — By unanimous vote, Lt. Austin Clements took control of the Union Township Fire Department.

Township trustees put their full support behind Clement, calling on him to improve the department by bringing in fresh ideas.

Clements' friends, family and fellow firefighters gave him a standing ovation from the packed viewing area as Trustee John Becker congratulated him on getting the job.

"Absolutely amazing," Clements said. "Being able to come back and serve the community I grew up in has always been a dream."

The Union Township native and University of Cincinnati grad has been at the department for nearly a decade. In taking the job, he said one job was a priority.

"We're going to be doing a better job at recruiting," Clements said.

Before issuing his "yes" vote, Trustee Joe Dills charged Clements to focus on recruiting people from a broad spectrum.

"We have one female firefighter, correct?" Dills asked. "I'm going to challenge you on your recruiting efforts to change that. Also, we need more balance, folks with different culture."

"We're going to recruit harder than we ever have before," Clements said. "The fire service in general is in need of firefighters."

Clements wrapped his acceptance speech with a pledge to work hard for the community.

"I'm going to cut this short because I've got work in the morning," he said.

Clements officially begins his role directing the department's six stations protecting nearly 50,000 people Wednesday.