Sheriff: Kentucky man wanted in Clermont County for sending sexual messages, photos to juvenile

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A 49-year-old man from Kentucky is wanted in Clermont County for sending explicit messages to and attempting to meet in person with a juvenile, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office indicted Robert Pottenger on Tuesday for 18 counts of endangering children, eight counts of importuning and four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The indictment comes after deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched Dec. 10, 2024, to a home in the 5600 block of Malsbeary Road in Williamsburg Township for reports of "disturbing content" found on two cell phones used by a juvenile. The sheriff's office said the juvenile's mother found explicit photos, videos and sexually suggestive messages allegedly sent by an adult man, who deputies later identified as Pottenger.

During their investigation, detectives with the sheriff's office examined all involved electronic devices and found that Pottenger had not only been engaging in sexually explicit communication with the juvenile, but he was also attempting through Snapchat to meet them in person.

The sheriff's office executed multiple search warrants allowing full access to both phones, a completely digital record of communications as well as IP address information tied to Pottenger.

Sheriff Christopher Stratton said, "This case highlights the importance of online safety, and the proactive steps parents and law enforcement must take to protect their children."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pottenger, who remains at large, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is working with the Kentucky State Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Science Hill Police Department in Kentucky to apprehend Pottenger. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff's Office at 513-732-7510.

The case remains under investigation as detectives work to see if there are any other potential victims. Any questions related to Pottenger's case can be directed to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office at 513-732-7313.