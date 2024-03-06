Sheriff: 5 people charged with stealing rifles from Clermont County veterans organization

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Five people are facing charges for stealing several firearms from a veterans organization, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

Shawn Griffith, Samuel Willman, Justin Tuttle, Sarah Stouder and Jessica Caudill have all been indicted for stealing firearms from the American Legion Amelia Post 773 in September 2023.

On Feb. 6, Caudill, Willman, Tuttle and Stouder were indicted for eight counts of receiving stolen property. Willman was also indicted for eight counts of having weapons under disability. Griffith was indicted on Feb. 29 for eight counts of grand theft.

On Sept. 25, deputies with Clermont County Sheriff Road Patrol responded to the American Legion for reports of a theft.

Police said deputies spoke with Griffith, the Legion Commander at the time, on scene. He told the deputies that several "M-1 Garand" inoperable ceremonial rifles were stolen from the safe at the store during a theft.

During their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered that Griffith was involved in the thefts, alongside Caudill, Willman, Tuttle and Stouder.

The five individuals were trying to sell the weapons that they were keeping at Store Space Self Storage, the sheriff's office said.

On Nov. 7, detectives executed a search warrant at Caudill's residence and one at Willman's. The sheriff's office said the five also had electronic communication about the theft and the sale.

Three stolen rifles and ammunition were recovered, the sheriff's office said.

